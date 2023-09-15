Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

DCC’s Defective Block Committee Chair says better communication with homeowners is vital

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee has proposed updates on the progress of the enhanced grant scheme be issued on a monthly basis.

There have been calls for better communication on the transition of homeowner applications from the previous scheme onto the new one.

The Council’s Director of Housing, Corporate & Cultural Services, Patsy Lafferty agreed that communication is key.

Councillor Martin McDermott agrees with the council’s assessment last evening that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but says communication is vital in ensuring that prospect is realised……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

gardadrugs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legislation around roadside drug testing to change

15 September 2023
Leo Dail Sept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns of dangers of SF taking power in Government

15 September 2023
100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party granted approval to become registered political party

15 September 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing after man in 90s injured in Dungloe crash

15 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

gardadrugs
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legislation around roadside drug testing to change

15 September 2023
Leo Dail Sept
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach warns of dangers of SF taking power in Government

15 September 2023
100% Redress Party
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party granted approval to become registered political party

15 September 2023
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing after man in 90s injured in Dungloe crash

15 September 2023
dungloe
News, Top Stories

Dungloe has the oldest population of any town in Donegal

15 September 2023
charliea5
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue to appear before Oireachtas Agriculture Committee

15 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube