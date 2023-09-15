DCC’s Defective Block Committee Chair says better communication with homeowners is vital

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee has proposed updates on the progress of the enhanced grant scheme be issued on a monthly basis.

There have been calls for better communication on the transition of homeowner applications from the previous scheme onto the new one.

The Council’s Director of Housing, Corporate & Cultural Services, Patsy Lafferty agreed that communication is key.

Councillor Martin McDermott agrees with the council’s assessment last evening that there is light at the end of the tunnel, but says communication is vital in ensuring that prospect is realised……..