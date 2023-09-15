A new study has found that Dungloe has the oldest population of any town in Donegal while Newtowncunningham has the youngest.

An analysis of Census data by intelligence company Gamma has found Letterkenny to have the biggest population in Donegal with at 22,549.

Letterkenny was the one town in Donegal that recorded the biggest population increase since the 2016 census with an additional 3,275 people living there.

Meanwhile, the biggest population growth in terms of percentage was recorded in Greencastle where the number of people residing in the town increased by 53%.

The highest population density was recorded in Newtowncunningham at 1,604 people per km squared.

Newtowncunningham also has the youngest population in Donegal with the average age of locals 35 while the 18% of people in the town lived with their parents, that’s the highest figure in Donegal.

The oldest population was recorded in Dungloe with the average age of people living there, 45.