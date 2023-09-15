Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Minister McConalogue to appear before Oireachtas Agriculture Committee

Minister Charlie McConalogue will appear before the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee this morning to face questions on the nitrates derogation.

The derogation determines the amount of manure that is spread per hectare on land.

Ireland currently has a derogation until 2026 however plans are underway to reduce the level from 250 kilogrammes per hectare to 220 in certain areas starting on January 1st next.

This means farmers will have to reduce their herds.

Member of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee Michael Fitzmaurice says Minister McConalogue will also be asked the implications of the new CAP deal for Irish farmers:

