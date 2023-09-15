Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Plan to be drawn up to improve pedestrian access in the Twin Towns

An engineer attached to the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District is working to improve access for people with disabilities in the Twin Towns, but members have been told there needs to be a plan in place to ensure government funding is available for a proper improvement programme.

Proposing the move this week, Cllr Patrick McGowan said the response to similar calls in the past has been ‘wait for the bypass’.

However, he says they can wait no longer for improvements to the roads in Ballybofey and Stranorlar, particularly as the a mount of traffic passing through every day is taking its toll…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ballybofey sculpture
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plan to be drawn up to improve pedestrian access in the Twin Towns

15 September 2023
Topline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Up to 15 jobs expected as Carraig Donn prepares to open at old Topline premises in Buncrana

15 September 2023
gortahork2
News, Top Stories

Falcarragh and Gortahork water supplies impacted by ‘technical issue’ at the Ardsbeg Treatment Plant

14 September 2023
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris will not quit as Garda Commissioner to seek top PSNI job

14 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

ballybofey sculpture
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plan to be drawn up to improve pedestrian access in the Twin Towns

15 September 2023
Topline
News, Audio, Top Stories

Up to 15 jobs expected as Carraig Donn prepares to open at old Topline premises in Buncrana

15 September 2023
gortahork2
News, Top Stories

Falcarragh and Gortahork water supplies impacted by ‘technical issue’ at the Ardsbeg Treatment Plant

14 September 2023
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today's meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Harris will not quit as Garda Commissioner to seek top PSNI job

14 September 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Top Stories, Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday September 14th

14 September 2023
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

61 year old Derry man jailed for rape and indecent assault

14 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube