Plan to be drawn up to improve pedestrian access in the Twin Towns

An engineer attached to the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District is working to improve access for people with disabilities in the Twin Towns, but members have been told there needs to be a plan in place to ensure government funding is available for a proper improvement programme.

Proposing the move this week, Cllr Patrick McGowan said the response to similar calls in the past has been ‘wait for the bypass’.

However, he says they can wait no longer for improvements to the roads in Ballybofey and Stranorlar, particularly as the a mount of traffic passing through every day is taking its toll…………