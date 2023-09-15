Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Up to 15 jobs expected as Carraig Donn prepares to open at old Topline premises in Buncrana

The fashion and lifestyle retailer Carraig Donn has confirmed it is to open a store in Buncrana on October 20th, with the initial creation of between 10 and 15 jobs.

It will be based at the former Topline Department Store on Main Street, which ceased trading late last year.

Carraig Donn say final contracts have been signed this week, and recruitment for a number of positions is already underway.

Senior Buyer Bria Murphy is a native of Buncrana ; she says with the brand already established in 20 counties, it makes sense to establish a base in Donegal………..

 

