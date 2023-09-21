Darragh Kelly aiming to go 5-0 in latest Bellator outing

Darragh Kelly returns to the Mixed Martial Arts stage on Saturday evening on the Bellator 299 event at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Unbeaten Kelly faces Dutchman Jelle Zeegers in a featherweight contest, his opponent has two wins and two defeats on his record.

The Inishowen native is no stranger to the 3Arena stage where he recorded all three of his Bellator promotion wins to date.

Kelly who shares a gym with fellow Irishman and MMA superstar Conor Mc Gregor took a first MMA professional title in June when he won the Clan Wars lightweight belt in Belfast thanks to a second round submission against Brazilian Andre Ferreira.

With speculation on the Bellator promotion collapsing, Kelly will be looking to fight outside of Ireland over the next year.

The ‘Moville Mauler’ has been speaking with Oisin Kelly ahead of the latest outing in Dublin.