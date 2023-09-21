The Score 21/09/23

This week on The Score, former Harps manager Anthony Gorman joins us to look ahead to Finn Harps clash with Cobh Ramblers in the League of Ireland First Division.

In our local soccer segment, its a big weekend of FAI Junior Cup action, this week we’ll preview the tie between Kilmacrennan Celtic and Culdaff FC.

Cahair O’Kane of the Irish News cast his thoughts on Mickey Harte’s Derry appointment.

In Mixed Martial Arts, Darragh Kelly looks for a 5th professional win on Saturday. We hear from the Moville man ahead of his latest fight in Dublin.

