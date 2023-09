People Before Profit is calling on the Government to provide everyone in the State with a minimum of €300 per week in the forthcoming budget.

It says the payment issued to all citizens during the pandemic gave people an adequate safety net to get by from week to week.

Budget 2024 will be published in the Dáil on October 10th next month.

Brid Smith TD of People Before Profit , says this weekly payment would make life comfortable for many of our most vulnerable.