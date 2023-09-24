Derry City and Strabane District Council continue to resurface busy carparks within council area

Derry City and Strabane District Council are continuing to resurface a number of busy carparks within the council area.

Earlier this year, Council agreed to re-surface four car parks across Derry, Strabane and the wider district.

These were Albert Street in Castlederg, Market Square in Claudy, Shantallow Health Centre on Racecourse Road and Townhall Street in Newtownstewart.

The aim of the project is to provide improvements to the surface and introduce a user-friendly layout with additional disabled bays, the introduction of parent and child parking bays and the installation of wider user-friendly bays.

Works in Albert Street Car park, Castlederg are expected to take place between tomorrow and Sunday 1st October inclusive.

In the Townhall Car Park, Newtownstewart, works are expected to commence on Monday 2nd October and last until Friday 13th October inclusive.

Derry City and Strabane District Council say they apologise for any inconvenience caused during the works, but said they were looking forward to creating improvements confor local communities across the city and district.