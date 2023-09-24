Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

European Masters Championship overview with Patsy McGonigle

Six Donegal athletes are competing at the European Masters Championship in Pescara Italy.

This morning, Finn Valley AC’s Kay Byrne, helped Ireland win gold along side Niamh O’Sullivan and Irene Clements, competing n the W60 8km cross-country.

Byrne, secured the tenth position overall and the fifth position in the W60 category, next week she will compete 8km road race.

Here’s our athletics correspondent, Patsy McGonigle, with an overview of Donegal athletes competing in Italy and a roundup of other athletic events around the county this weekend..

 

