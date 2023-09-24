Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Greyhound track record smashed in final of richest race since reopening

Gizmo Cash set a new track record in Lifford over the 325 yard distance and is pictured with members of the McGee family, Lorraine Sams, general manager, and racing operations manager Paul Lawrence following the Bar One Racing Crystal Vase 525 Final.  Photo: Lynda Bonner.

History was made at Lifford Stadium on Sunday evening as Gizmo Cash smashed the track record to win the Bar One Racing Crystal Vase 325 Final.

Racing out of trap two, Gizmo Cash was away well and in command by the first bend and went on to win in a sensational 17.09 seconds with four lengths to spare over Zaconey Vulcan with Newline Blake in third a further three and a half lengths behind.

This was the second week in a row that Gizmo Cash broke the track record, having clocked 17.17 in the semi-finals.

This was the richest race to be run at Lifford Stadium since it reopened in the spring. The first prize was €4,000 while second picked up €1,000.

Owned by Jason McGee and trained by Keeley McGee, Gizmo Cash has now won 26 of his 51 races and has the distinction of holding track records at three tracks, the others being Shelbourne Park and Mullingar.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection to fatal Bundoran hit and run

24 September 2023
psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives appeal for information regarding armed robbery

24 September 2023
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

Waterworks continue in Killybegs

24 September 2023
fiscal advisory council 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish economy a victim of its own success – Former Chairman of Irish Fiscal Advisory Council

24 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection to fatal Bundoran hit and run

24 September 2023
psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI detectives appeal for information regarding armed robbery

24 September 2023
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
News, Top Stories

Waterworks continue in Killybegs

24 September 2023
fiscal advisory council 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish economy a victim of its own success – Former Chairman of Irish Fiscal Advisory Council

24 September 2023
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Government to provide minimum of €300 per week in forthcoming budget

24 September 2023
ards-forest-park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Memory walk for Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland at Ards Friary, Creeslough

24 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube