Greyhound track record smashed in final of richest race since reopening

History was made at Lifford Stadium on Sunday evening as Gizmo Cash smashed the track record to win the Bar One Racing Crystal Vase 325 Final.

Racing out of trap two, Gizmo Cash was away well and in command by the first bend and went on to win in a sensational 17.09 seconds with four lengths to spare over Zaconey Vulcan with Newline Blake in third a further three and a half lengths behind.

This was the second week in a row that Gizmo Cash broke the track record, having clocked 17.17 in the semi-finals.

This was the richest race to be run at Lifford Stadium since it reopened in the spring. The first prize was €4,000 while second picked up €1,000.

Owned by Jason McGee and trained by Keeley McGee, Gizmo Cash has now won 26 of his 51 races and has the distinction of holding track records at three tracks, the others being Shelbourne Park and Mullingar.