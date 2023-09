Goath Dobhair got the better of Dungloe in a one-point victory to head into the quarter-final of the Donegal Senior Football Championship.

Full time, Goath Dobair 0-10 Dungloe 1-06, Goath Dobhair will play Ardara in the next round.

Today’s match was played in horrible weather, boss of the Gaeltacht Men said on the elements, “I think the team did well in the conditions” and he was happy that his side pulled through in a one point victory…