Finn Valley AC’s Kay Byrne played a pivotal role in helping Ireland’s W60 8km cross-country team secure gold at the European Masters Championships in Pescara, Italy.

Byrne, secured the tenth position overall and the fifth position in the W60 category, completing the race in 30 minutes and 38 seconds.

The Irish W60 team of three, comprising Niamh O’Sullivan and Irene Clements, clinched the team gold medals.