Man arrested in connection to fatal Bundoran hit and run

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested for an alleged offence under the Road Traffic Act in relation to a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in Bundoran yesterday evening.

A nine year-old boy was killed in the incident

The arrested male is currently detained at a Garda Station in Donegal under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have seized a vehicle in connection with the investigation which will undergo technical examination.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and who were travelling in the area of Atlantic Way, Bundoran, yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm, is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

