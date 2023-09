Over 30 memory walks are taking place around the country today for the Alzheimers’ Society of Ireland, including one at Ards Friary in Creeslough.

However they’ve been hit by the weather and the society is asking people to keep an eye on weather forecasts and their social media accounts for updates.

The society’s Cormac Cahill says there’s still plenty of brave walkers putting their best foot forward – and even if you can’t – you can still make a donation.