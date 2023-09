Milford lost by just a point to St Michael’s in their relegation play off at MacCumhail Park on Sunday evening.

St Michael’s 0-09 Milford 1-05 was how it ended.

Milford have one more chance to secure senior football for next year, as they will face St Nual’s in the final relegation play-off.

Disappointed the result, Milford manager James McGinley said it was “one of those days”…