Detectives in the North are appealing for information regarding an armed robbery in Belfast.

Two men armed with a knife and metal bar burst into a supermarket in the Oldpark Road area earlier today.

They were wearing surgical-style masks over their faces and gloves and demanded till contents from two shop workers.

They left the scene with a sum of money from the till in a grey Volkswagen Golf – staff were unharmed.

A man in his 30s has been arrested.