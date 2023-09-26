A busy few days for Gardai in Buncrana with a car seized, drug drivers detected and speeding notices issued

It’s been a busy few days for the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit.

A vehicle was seized after a disqualified driver was detected and stopped and upon investigation it emerged the tax on their vehicle had been expired for 3,500 days.

Meanwhile, two motorists were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A number of motorists were also issued with Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for exceeding an 80KPH speed limit.

Gardai are warning drivers to never take risks when it comes to road safety as we are all vulnerable on the roads and nobody is invincible.