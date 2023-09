Former Donegal manager Aidan O’Rourke will take charge of the Armagh Minor Footballers for the new season.

O’Rourke, spent a short time in charge with Donegal last season, taking over from Paddy Carr at the end of the league campaign and overseeing managerial duties during the championship.

He was confirmed as the new Armagh minor manager at last night’s county committee meeting in Armagh.