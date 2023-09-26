Businesses in North West struggling with rising employer costs

Businesses in the North West are struggling with rising operating costs.

That’s according to Ibec.

Concerns were raised at a Budget Briefing meeting hosted by the organisation in Donegal Town in which businesses and TDs were in attendance.

The issues outlined included the need for Government to support businesses with the increase of employer costs imposed by policies including the Living Wage and Pensions Auto-enrolment.

Helen Leahy, Head of Regional Policy says small and medium enterprises are going to find it difficult to absorb the additional overheads: