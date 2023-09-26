Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
CCC confirm championship match details

The Donegal CCC have confirmed the fixture details for this weekend’s knock out championship games.

Two senior quarter finals will be played on Saturday and Sunday. Glenswilly and MacCumhaills will be first up at the O’Donnell Park on Saturday at 4pm. Aodh Rua Ballyshannon and St. Eunans clash on Saturday evening at 7.30pm under the lights in St Mary’s Convoy.

On Sunday in Cloughaneely, Gweedore and Ardara will battle for a place in the last four from 3pm and Naomh Conaill and Kilcar will go head to head from 3.30pm at Fintra in Killybegs.

It’s also semi final weekend in the Intermediate Championship and both games will be played at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

On Saturday at 12noon Termon and Downing meet while on Sunday, Fanad Gaels and Malin throws in at 3pm.

Full fixture schedule below:

Fri 29 Sep
C Championship Quarter Finals
Venue: Sean Mac Cumhaill, Sean Mac Cumhaill V Glenswilly19:30,

Sat 30 Sep
Senior Football Championship Q/F
Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenswilly V Sean Mac Cumhaill16:00,
Venue: Convoy, St Eunan’s V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon19:30,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure (Reserve ) SFC
Venue: O Donnell Park, Glenfin V Sean Mac Cumhaill14:00,
Venue: Convoy, St Eunan’s V Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon18:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure IFC SF
Venue: O Donnell Park, Termon V Downings12:00,

Junior A Semi Final
Venue: Connolly Park, Naomh Pádraig Muff V Moville15:00,

Junior B Semi Final
Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Convoy V Naomh Ultan14:00,
Venue: Naomh Padraig Leifear, Carndonagh V Robert Emmets16:00,

Sun 01 Oct
Senior Football Championship Q/F
Venue: Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Gaoth Dobhair V Ardara15:00,
Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Naomh Conaill V Kilcar15:30,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure (Reserve ) SFC
Venue: Cloich Cheann Fhaola, Gaoth Dobhair V Glenswilly13:30,
Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Kilcar V Milford13:30,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure IFC SF
Venue: O Donnell Park, Malin V Fanad Gaels15:00,

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure IFC (Reserve) SEMI Final
Venue: O Donnell Park, Naomh Columba V Buncrana13:30,
Venue: Killygordan, Termon V Burt14:30,

Junior A Semi Final
Venue: Killygordan, Convoy V Na Rossa13:00,

C Championship Quarter Final
Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Naomh Conaill12:00,

