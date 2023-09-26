Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Defence and Health Minsters bring plans to Cabinet today

A report setting out reform in the Defence Forces over the next 18 months will go before the Cabinet this morning.

Defence Minister Micheál Martin will publish the plan in response to the Independent Review Group findings, which outlined a culture of bullying and harassment in the Defence Forces.

The Independent Review Group highlighted serious concerns about the Defence Forces and a culture which fostered bullying, harassment, sexual assault and misconduct.

In the wake of that reform was promised and the Defence Minister and Tánaiste Micheál Martin is bringing such a plan to Cabinet this morning.

It contains a number of actions up to the end of 2024 – starting with a focus on culture and governance reform including changes to the way Defence Force personnel can report issues.

Separately the Health Minister will give a covid warning to his colleagues this morning as Stephen Donnelly presents a plan to deal with winter viral infections.

The HSE believes covid, flu and RSV could have significant levels of circulation through the autumn and winter.

A vaccine programme for covid-19 and flu will start in the first week of October, free of charge for some people.

Ireland has also secured a supply of the new adapted Pfizer vaccine, which will be used as boosters to those eligible.

