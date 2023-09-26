Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Donegal Sports Star Awards – Nominations now open

Nominations have now officially opened for the 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards. There is an earlier deadline of Friday 27th of October for schools nominations. The non-school deadline for all other nominations is Friday 24th November. Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle said there has already been a lot of success for Donegal teams and individuals this year adding that it was important now that clubs started preparing to get names into the Committee for significant achievements in 2023.

“We want to see the successes in Donegal sport recognised when it’s comes to our awards event at the end of January. So I would just ask sporting bodies to get nominations to us so that the achievements can be in there when we are making our selections at the end of the year. Again please note there is an earlier deadline for schools as it is on the academic year from September 202 to July 2023 only that nominations will be considered by us.

It’s important also to be aware that it is only achievements representing your Primary and Secondary School that will be eligible for judging by the Committee. It is not only about achievements in for the schools our criteria also considers participation levels in sporting activities when making decisions on winners. Again this year we have the Small and Large Primary School categories. Teachers are key people in ensuring that sport is made a priority and we have category for both Secondary and Primary. I also want to thank Donegal County Council for again being our exclusive sponsor for the awards” Ms Boyle said

Schools Categories

Best Sports Boy and Girl Primary School

Best Sports Boy and Girl Secondary School

Best Primary School Small (<100 pupils) Best Primary School Large (>100 pupils)

Best Secondary School

Best Sports Teacher Primary

Best Sports Teacher Secondary

Please send nominations to info@donegalsportsstarawards.ie. and attach any relevant images and video footage.

Please note that in regard to nominations, shortlisting may apply.

The 2023 Donegal Sports Star Awards will take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on Friday 27th January

Buncrana life boat station is located north of the town beside Lough Swilly.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-awaited upgrade works commence at Illies Water Treatment Plant

26 September 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste warns next month’s budget will be tough

26 September 2023
carrick on shannon courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged in connection with hit and run that claimed life of 9 year old

26 September 2023
Buncrana Roads
Top Stories, News

A busy few days for Gardai in Buncrana with a car seized, drug drivers detected and speeding notices issued

26 September 2023
