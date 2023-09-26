Former British soldier accused of killing Daniel Hegarty in Derry dies

A former British solider, accused of killing Daniel Hegarty over 50 years ago in Derry, has died.

In 2021, the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service announced it would not be prosecuting Soldier B.

But that decision was challenged by the family and it was quashed by the Court of Appeal earlier this year.

Daniel Hegarty was 15 at the time he was shot twice in the head at an army patrol in the Creggan area.

His family says they take “no delight” in the death of the soldier, and criticised the PPS for “dragging out the case”.