Gardaí are appealing for information regarding two road fatalities that occurred during the week in Donegal.

The first occurred in Moville on Friday morning on the when a lorry and a car collided.

Mary Whitters Borland, who was driving the car lost her life.

Sargent Charlene Anderson made the following appeal:

The second happened on Saturday night on the Atlantic Way in Bundoran.

A hit and run incident claimed the life of Ronan Wilson who was nine years old: