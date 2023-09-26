Housing identified as most important issue to be addressed by Council

Housing has been identified by members of Donegal County Council as the most important issue to be addressed by the authority.

A lengthy discussion at the September meeting began with officials seeking clearance to borrow almost €7.5 million for land acquisition.

Two motions were also moved, with Cllr Ciaran Brogan seeking to have housing returned to a single department with no other responsibilities, while Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher called for housing plans to be drawn up for the short to medium and long terms.

All members raised issues and questions, with a special meeting to be held on Wednesday October 11th.

A number of councillors questioned whether the authority has the resources to respond to needs and opportunities.

Among them was Cllr Rena Donaghey, who told the meeting a potentially important site for social housing site in Buncrana is on the verge of being lost: