Long-awaited upgrade works commence at Illies Water Treatment Plant

Long-awaited works have commenced to upgrade the Illies Water Treatment Plant.

Uisce Éireann is to invest €8 million in the Treatment Plant.

Once operational the upgraded Illies water treatment plant will improve drinking water quality, increase capacity, while ensuring compliance with the current Drinking Water Regulations.

The project will also support the long-term sustainable growth and development in North Donegal.

The upgrade works will modernise the current water treatment processes at the plant including disinfection systems, sludge handling and treatment systems, monitoring and instrumentation systems and the construction of new kiosks.

Uisce Éireann’s Infrastructure Delivery Programme Manager, Martin Temple says Illies Water Treatment Plant is a crucial piece of infrastructure and the investment reflects the utility’s commitment to the delivery of critical infrastructure.

Councillor Terry Crossan, Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District has welcomed the works:

Top Stories

Buncrana life boat station is located north of the town beside Lough Swilly.
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-awaited upgrade works commence at Illies Water Treatment Plant

26 September 2023
Micheal Martin Dail Mica
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste warns next month’s budget will be tough

26 September 2023
carrick on shannon courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court charged in connection with hit and run that claimed life of 9 year old

26 September 2023
Buncrana Roads
Top Stories, News

A busy few days for Gardai in Buncrana with a car seized, drug drivers detected and speeding notices issued

26 September 2023
