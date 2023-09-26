Man appears in court charged in connection with hit and run that claimed life of 9 year old

A 23-year-old man has appeared in court, charged in connection with a hit and run in Donegal over the weekend.

He was arrested on Sunday after the incident in Bundoran in which 9-year-old Ronan Wilson died.

Ronan Wilson, from Tyrone, was struck by a vehicle on the Atlantic Way in Bundoran at around twenty past nine on Saturday night.

The 9-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital.

This morning, 23-year-old Serge Kelly, with an address at Upper Mullaghmore in Sligo, was charged with offences under the Road Traffic Act.

According to Detective Shane Maye of Ballyshannon Garda Station, Mr. Kelly failed stop following the incident, did not render aid and did not contact Gardaí.

When cautioned, Gardaí state Mr. Kelly replied that ‘it was wrong and I should have stopped, but I didn’t.’

Gardai agreed to bail on strict conditions.

Mr. Kelly has surrendered his passport and must sign on three times a week at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

He was ordered to have no contact, either directly or indirectly, with any of the prosecution witnesses in the case.

His mobile phone has been seized, but he must provide officers with a contact number within 24 hours.

He was remanded on bail to appear before Ballyshannon District Court on October 20th.