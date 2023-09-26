Police investigating multiple vehicle theft in Castlederg

Police are urging people to review the security of their property or premises.

It follows the theft of a number of vehicles in Castlederg a number of weeks ago.

On September 15th, it was reported that five vehicles had been stolen from a shed at an address on Corgary Road.

Detectives believe the theft took place a week prior, possibly between September 6th and 8th.

A low loader is also reported to have been taken from the same yard sometime between the evening of September 15th and the afternoon of September 16th.

Further enquiries revealed that two other vehicles were taken from another property, on the same road.

The vehicles stolen include: a blue Vauxhall Astra; a Vauxhall Vectra and a blue MG BGT Sport.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine says enquiries have led them to believe the vehicles were taken at different times.

Police are appealing to anyone who lives or farms in the area and who saw anything suspicious to contact them.

They’re also keen to hear from anyone if they have been offered any of the stolen vehicles for sale.