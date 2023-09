Repeated incidents of tar dumping in Doochary has sparked outrage among locals.

In a video shared online, mounds of tar can be seen on either side of the road, with some beside a tourism information board.

Cllr. Michael Cholim Mac Giolla Easbuig spoke to Donal Kavanagh on this mornings Nine ’til Noon Show.

He says this has been a problem since he was first elected nine years ago and insults community groups: