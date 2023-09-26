The Alley Arts & Conference Centre and Strabane Visitor Information Centre relaunched in tourism campaign

The Alley Arts & Conference Centre and Strabane Visitor Information centre has been relaunched as part of a campaign to promote the town and the wider Sperrins area.

Tourism Manager with the Council, Margaret Edwards says there is much to offer visitors, in terms of cultural, historical and environmental experiences.

She says when considering the Strabane and the Sperrins, both areas compliment each other well. While Strabane has an urban offering, the Sperrins are filled with activities closer to nature: