Additional clerical changes announced by Bishop Alan McGuckian

Bishop Alan McGuckian has announced a number of clerical changes in the Diocese of Raphoe.

Mevagh Parish Priest Fr Charlie Byrne will also become administrator in Fanad, where Parish Priest Fr Pat McGarvey is on sabbatical. Fr Anthony Briody leaving Stranorlar to become curate in Fanad, living in Fanavolty.

Fr Vincent Finnegan, on loan from the Franciscan order, becomes curate in Stranorlar.

Meanwhile, in Taughboyne, St Johnston, where Fr Dan Carr is retiring, Fr Martin Cunningham and Fr Philip Kemmy will become joint administrators.

 

