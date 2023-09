Concerns have been raised over the drinking water quality in the Strabane area as the outbreak of algae blooms continues on Lough Neagh.

It’s emerged that 40% of drinking water originates from Lough Neagh.

NI Water has provided assurances that drinking water in Strabane and surrounding areas is safe to consume.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan however, has called for an independent environmental agency to be set up: