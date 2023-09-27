Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council needs to do more to help defective block homeowners navigate scheme application – Cllr Canning

Donegal County Council needs to do much more to help homeowners affected by defective blocks work their way through the application process for the enhanced scheme which is now in operation.

That’s according to Cllr Paul Canning, who says at present, the process is cumbersome and frustrating for applicants.

He’s proposing a series of online webinars, which would provide information on the planning process, applying for inclusion on the scheme and what information needs to be provided.

He told the monthly meeting of Donegal County Council that people have had enough bureaucracy, and deserve to be treated much better:

