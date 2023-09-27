Cruit Island road to close overnight

The Cruit Island Road is to close overnight to facilitate road resurfacing.
The route will be closed this evening from 7pm to 6am tomorrow morning.
The road will be closed from St Mary’s Cemetery to the junction adjacent to St Mary’s Hall.
The Cruit Island Road is to close overnight to facilitate road resurfacing.
The route will be closed this evening from 7pm to 6am tomorrow morning.
The road will be closed from St Mary’s Cemetery to the junction adjacent to St Mary’s Hall.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland