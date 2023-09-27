Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cruit Island road to close overnight

The Cruit Island Road is to close overnight to facilitate road resurfacing.

The route will be closed this evening from 7pm to 6am tomorrow morning.

The road will be closed from St Mary’s Cemetery to the junction adjacent to St Mary’s Hall.

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday September 27th

27 September 2023
roadworks
News, Top Stories

Cruit Island road to close overnight

27 September 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating hijacking of car by masked men in Derry

27 September 2023
Thomas Pringle Dail 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

As homelessness increases 80% in NW, Deputy Pringle calls for eviction ban to be reinstated

27 September 2023
