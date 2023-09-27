Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail told people in Donegal have no alternatives when it comes to transport

The Dail has been told that rising fuel prices hit people in Donegal harder than in many other counties.

A vote will take place in the Dail tonight on a Sinn Fein motion calling for rises in fuel prices to be deferred.

Temporary reductions in excise duties are ending, and as a result, prices at the pumps have been rising steadily in recent weeks.

The motion was moved last night, with an amendment in the name of the finance minister set to be voted on first tonight.

During the initial debate last night, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn said when it comes to the car, people in Donegal have no alternatives………….

