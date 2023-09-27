Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Darren Murphy to take charge of Harps until the end of season

Darren Murphy will continue as interim manager of Finn Harps for the remaining four games in the 2023 season, starting with Kerry FC at home on Friday night.

Finn Harps Head of Academy Kevin McHugh and former Harps U19 Manager Tommy Canning, most recently of Dergview FC, have joined the backroom team for the remainder of the campaign.

The board of the club will conduct a review in the coming weeks to put in place a process to appoint a management team for the 2024 season and beyond.

In the closing weeks of the campaign Harps will also play Treaty United (away), Athlone Town (home) and Bray Wanderers (away).

