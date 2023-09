Gardaí estimate €157 million worth of drugs were found aboard a cargo ship off the south coast.

It’s the largest drugs seizure in the history of the State.

The cocaine has been removed from the MV Matthew, which was detained at gunpoint by Army Rangers.

Gardaí say about 25 people were on board, but cannot comment on the possibility of further arrests.

Assistant Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly explains where the drugs came from: