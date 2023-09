The relationship between the Garda Representative Association and Commissioner Drew Harris has been described as irreparable.

The GRA has formally requested that the date for changing rosters of the 6th of November be removed or deferred during a meeting yesterday.

However, speaking ahead of the Special Delegates Conference taking place in Kilkenny today, Association President Brendan O’Connor described the meeting as “futile”.

He says they will use today to discuss their next moves………