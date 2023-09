Donegal’s Joint Policing Committee has been warned that a life will be lost unless work is carried out at a dangerous junction in Kilmacrennan.

There’s calls for a special meeting to address serious safety issues in the town.

Councillor Michael McBride says it is not a case of if someone will be seriously injured but when.

He says preventative measures can be put in place.

Councillor McBride believes a multi-agency approach is vital: