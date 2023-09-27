McDevitt pipped for another medal at European Masters

Kathryn McDevitt just missed out on another medal at the European Masters Athletic Championships in Italy on Tuesday.

The Letterkenny AC sprinter finished fourth in the 400m final at the Pescara Stadium in 61.21 seconds.

On Monday, McDevittt was part of the 4x100m relay team that won silver.

She has been on track for four consecutive days and also finished 5th in the 200m last Sunday.

Finn Valley’s Kay Byrne, who medalled last weekend in the 8k cross country will return to action on Thursday for the 10k Road Race.