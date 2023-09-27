Police investigating hijacking of car by masked men in Derry

A motorist has been left shaken after their car was hijacked in Derry earlier this week.

At around 11:30pm on Monday night, two masked men are believed to have hijacked a blue BMW.

It was later found burnt out in the Galliagh Park area.

Both suspects are described as being at least 6ft in height, one was of a large stocky build and one was tall but thinner. Both wore dark-coloured clothing.

A Police Service spokesperson says this was a frightening ordeal for the driver who was pushed to the ground and while not physically injured, he was left badly shaken.

Police believe the vehicle may have been involved in a crash also.

They’re appealing to witnesses to come forward.