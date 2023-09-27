Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Toland and Barrett feature in Irish Budapest victory

The Republic of Ireland women’s team beat Hungary 4-nil to make it two wins from two in the Nations League.

Caitlin Hayes, Katie McCabe, Kyra Carusa (pr: Ciara) and Denise O’Sullivan got the goals.

Donegal’s Tyler Tolan once again started in midfield for the second game in a row since her return to the International fold.

The St Johnston native played 78 minutes while Milford’s Amber Barrett also played coming on as a subsitute on 74 minutes for goalscorer Carusa.

Next up for the Girls in Green is a meeting with Albania at the end of October.

