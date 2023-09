Ireland will not be in a position to meet its climate targets unless the planning system is radically overhauled.

The government has been called on to address what has been described as an ‘unfit for purpose’ process

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly says in the last twelve months, not one single wind farm was given permission, which he says, goes against Government and European policy.

Sean Kelly said he wants to see an effective Bord Pleanála who will make decisions objectively.