Derry City and Strabane District Council awarded funding to tackle chewing gum issue

Derry City and Strabane District Council has been awarded funding to tackle the sticky issue of chewing gum on city centre streets.

A grant from the Chewing Gum Task Force, administered by environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy, will go towards the council’s ongoing efforts to clean up gum and reduce gum littering.

Plans are being put in place to remove the chewing gum on local streets after the council received a grant of £12,000.

A targeted operation will be rolled out, initially on Foyle Street, Derry, from this Monday.