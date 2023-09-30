Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man confirmed dead at scene of Pomeroy collision

A man has died following a collision with a van outside the village of Pomeroy in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI says they received a report at 11:30pm last night from a motorist concerned for the safety of a man walking on the Pomeroy Road, and shortly afterwards received a second report that a man on the same road had been involved in a collision with a Citroen Berlingo van.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone travelling on the road around the time of the incident, who may have information, to contact them.

