Traffic disruptions in Portadown this afternoon due to parade

Police in the North are advising road users to anticipate traffic disruption in Portadown this afternoon, due to a planned parade.

Marchers will meet on Church Street, before making their way along Market Street, High Street, Bridge Street, and the Lurgan Road to the Hospital Roundabout, before returning to Church Street.

There will be temporary traffic disruption during the parade between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Officers will be on the ground to help direct traffic, but are asking motorists to use an alternative route if possible.