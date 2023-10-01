15 year old boy arrested in Derry after a number of incidents in Strathfoyle

Police in Derry investigating a number of incidents in Strathfoyle, including criminal damage to property and vehicles arrested a 15-year-old boy on Friday.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage, harassment and interference with vehicles.

The arrest was in connection with a number of reports received in the Clonmeen Drive and Temple Road area in which a bus had had a window smashed along with reports of antisocial behaviour in the Deramore Drive area.

The arrest also comes following a report last Sunday that graffiti had been daubed on a bus shelter in Clonmeen Drive.

When conducting enquiries in the area, police also discovered graffiti on a nearby defibrillator unit.

The 15-year-old has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.