Arson attack on vehicle in Derry

Police are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack on a vehicle in the Ardnabrocky, Drumahoe area of Derry in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1.10am, police received a report that a Seat vehicle parked in the area had been destroyed by a fire, it is believed the incident had occurred sometime between 12 midnight and 1.00am.

Enquiries into the incident, which is being treated as arson and a hate crime, are underway and police are appealing for anyone who might have information which may assist the investigation to contact officers at Strand Road on 101 quoting 110 of 01/10/23.

Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.

