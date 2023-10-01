Donegal Town Car Park closed this evening

Donegal Town Pier Car Park will be closed this evening from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.
This is due to a predicted storm surge and high tide.
Donegal County Council said that this is a precautionary closure due to potential flooding on site.
