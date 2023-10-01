Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Donegal Town Car Park closed this evening

Donegal Town Pier Car Park will be closed this evening from 6.30pm until 9.30pm.

This is due to a predicted storm surge and high tide.

Donegal County Council said that this is a precautionary closure due to potential flooding on site.

